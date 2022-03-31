New BitShares Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.35 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. New BitShares has a total market cap of $36.76 million and $5.35 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.43 or 0.07181541 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,882.60 or 1.00263222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053544 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.