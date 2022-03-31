New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,172 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

