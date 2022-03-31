New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,442 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Helen of Troy worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

HELE stock opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.