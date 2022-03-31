New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,517 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

