New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

