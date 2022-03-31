New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of DT Midstream worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,923,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

