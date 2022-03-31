New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

