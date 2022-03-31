New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 165,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,110,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

