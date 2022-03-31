New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $209,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

