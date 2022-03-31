New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of YETI worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

