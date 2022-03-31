New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

