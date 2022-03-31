New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.08 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of ALLETE worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ALLETE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.