New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Insperity worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.