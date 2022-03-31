New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.40 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cadence Bank worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

