New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.47 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of TEGNA worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

