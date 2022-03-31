New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.19 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Amedisys worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

