New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.28 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Universal Display worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $169.62 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.79.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

