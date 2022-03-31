New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

