New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $151.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

