New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

