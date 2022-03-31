New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 27,510 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Umpqua worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 31.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
UMPQ opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.
Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
