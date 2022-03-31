New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,070 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

