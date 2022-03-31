New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 94,116 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 645.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $96,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

