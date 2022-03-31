New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NOV worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

