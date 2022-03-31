New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

