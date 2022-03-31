New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stericycle worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 32.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 166.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

