New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 319,120 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.