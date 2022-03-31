New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,433 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

