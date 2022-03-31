New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,958 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CDK Global worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CDK Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CDK Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CDK Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

