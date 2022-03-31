NFTify Market Capitalization Hits $548,766.51 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $548,766.51 and approximately $22,299.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.84 or 0.07222815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.39 or 1.00325978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045368 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

