NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,741 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

