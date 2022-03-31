NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 9,840 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.19% of ONE Gas worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 28.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 33.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:OGS opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

