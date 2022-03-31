NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

CCL opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

