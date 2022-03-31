NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

BRX opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.