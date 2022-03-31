NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.79 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

