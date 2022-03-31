NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 105,800 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 269.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

XPEV opened at $28.44 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 6.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

