NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 15,400 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

