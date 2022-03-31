NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,966 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Bunge worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bunge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 288,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after buying an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.