NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 49,118 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.40 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

