NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

