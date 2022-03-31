NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of RCI opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

