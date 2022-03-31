NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $58.41 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

