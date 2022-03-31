NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Paper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 29,830.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.