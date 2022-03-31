NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.96 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

