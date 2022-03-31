NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.79 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $249.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.