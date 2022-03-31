NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

