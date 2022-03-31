NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.