NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

