NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $406.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.58 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

