NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.43 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

